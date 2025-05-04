Spore Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Spore has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Spore has a total market cap of $433,557.01 and approximately $11.62 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spore

Spore was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,686,291,173,849,256 tokens. Spore’s official website is spore.earth. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official message board is sporeproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,686,291,173,849,256. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is up 27.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spore.earth/.”

