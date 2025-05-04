Subsquid (SQD) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Subsquid (SQD) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Subsquid has a market capitalization of $144.18 million and $3.90 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Subsquid token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Subsquid has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Subsquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,384.43 or 0.99927048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,060.46 or 0.99587641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Subsquid

Subsquid’s launch date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,337,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,517,316 tokens. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. The official website for Subsquid is www.sqd.ai. The official message board for Subsquid is blog.sqd.dev.

Buying and Selling Subsquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,337,000,000 with 657,450,570.4980118 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.2167244 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,652,302.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Subsquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Subsquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Subsquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Subsquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.