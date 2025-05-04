Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Burlington Stores worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 362,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,356,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,380 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $235.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.87 and a 52-week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.