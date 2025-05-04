Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,163 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $31,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Element Solutions by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

