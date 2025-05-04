AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,776 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,886,000 after purchasing an additional 278,362 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 263,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on S shares. Westpark Capital cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $993,909.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,396 shares in the company, valued at $25,824,196.68. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,136 shares of company stock worth $9,896,262. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

