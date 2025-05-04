AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,380 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after buying an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.80.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

