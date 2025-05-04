AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5,562.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,456 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of WEX worth $26,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in WEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 872,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,008,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in WEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 823,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,255,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

