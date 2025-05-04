AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 64,991 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of KBR worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in KBR by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

KBR Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

