Bamco Inc. NY Has $146.54 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $146,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,972,000 after buying an additional 1,585,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,253,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,066,000 after buying an additional 352,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,016,073.65. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $433,279.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,885 shares in the company, valued at $8,315,365.45. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

