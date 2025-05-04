Bamco Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

BWIN opened at $41.89 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWIN

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.