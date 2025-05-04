Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $80,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after buying an additional 3,401,728 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.