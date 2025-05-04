Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

