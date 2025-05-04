Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $131,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.91.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $566.04 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $566.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.