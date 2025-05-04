Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $42,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $108.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

