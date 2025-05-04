Bamco Inc. NY Has $103.01 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,193 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.91% of Neogen worth $103,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $212,171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after buying an additional 1,074,825 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,373,000 after buying an additional 1,521,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neogen by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $171,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at $295,717.86. This trade represents a 137.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,525. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.