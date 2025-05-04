Bamco Inc. NY Has $185.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $185,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of CNS opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

