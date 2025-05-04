Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Euronet Worldwide worth $28,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.