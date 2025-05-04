AQR Capital Management LLC Has $30.53 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 363.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

