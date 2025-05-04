Lido Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

