Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 534 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SkyWest worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 563.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.83. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

