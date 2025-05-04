AQR Capital Management LLC Has $31 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,330 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $30,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,181,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after buying an additional 540,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 320,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $80,974,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $733,961,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

