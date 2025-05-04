Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

OGN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.