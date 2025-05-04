KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,180 shares of company stock worth $1,032,525. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

