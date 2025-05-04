Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 96.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 611.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 251,748 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $13.87 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

