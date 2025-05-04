Quarry LP Reduces Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Constellium by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $5,856,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 709,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

