Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $301,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $3,991,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $6,461,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $243.70.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNF

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.