Lido Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

