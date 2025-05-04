2,220 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $357.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

