Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Shares of LDP opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

