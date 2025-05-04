Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Unilever by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

