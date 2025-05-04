Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 8,882 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $67.68 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

