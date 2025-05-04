GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of GSK by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

