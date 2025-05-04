Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $175.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $139.78 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

