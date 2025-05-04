Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

OIH stock opened at $220.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.60. The firm has a market cap of $925.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $191.21 and a 1 year high of $340.19.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

