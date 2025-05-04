Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $115,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 575,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after buying an additional 495,103 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

