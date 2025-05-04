Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $96,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.48.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,613 shares in the company, valued at $120,537,585. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,985,470.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583,044.40. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,628,302 shares of company stock worth $111,145,088. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.