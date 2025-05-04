Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Clean Harbors worth $114,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after purchasing an additional 697,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $57,956,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 117,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $222.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

