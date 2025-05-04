Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,171,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,345 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $99,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,401,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 834,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.62 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

