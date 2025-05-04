Northern Trust Corp Buys 77,437 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $108,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GATX by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,881,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,482,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $168.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $154.60.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.