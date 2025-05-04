Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,542,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $118,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 433,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,352 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

CCEP stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.