Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Ciena worth $105,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $101.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $577,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,974,964.14. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,299,980. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

