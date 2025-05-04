Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $106,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.00.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. The trade was a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $503.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.10. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.22 and a 1-year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

