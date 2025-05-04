Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Stifel Financial worth $119,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of SF opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

