Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $35.68. 546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

