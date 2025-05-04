Northern Trust Corp Has $109.38 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 482,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Tetra Tech worth $109,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

