KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.81. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.
About KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF
The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.