Northern Trust Corp Has $120.16 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $120,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.