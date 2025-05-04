Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $113,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,372,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,334,000 after acquiring an additional 93,531 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,270,000 after purchasing an additional 847,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

