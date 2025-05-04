Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Photon Control Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.
About Photon Control
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
