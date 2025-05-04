EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading 8.7% Higher – What’s Next?

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $70.41. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

EQB Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

